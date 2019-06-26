Pikachus get animated over climate change

Climate activists in the Philippines from 350.org staging a demonstration dressed in Pikachu costumes in front of the Japanese embassy in Manila yesterday. 350.org was founded in 2008 by a group of university friends in the United States along with author Bill McKibben, who wrote one of the first books on global warming for the general public. It aims to build a global climate movement. 350 refers to 350 parts per million - the safe concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The protesters in Manila hope to persuade Japan to stop funding coal development and to show climate leadership at the Group of 20 leaders' summit in Osaka on Friday and Saturday.