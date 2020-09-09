Phuket's reopening delayed by new case in Bangkok

BANGKOK • Thailand's plan to reopen its tropical island of Phuket to foreign visitors next month has hit a speed bump with the end of a 100-day streak of no local community coronavirus transmission in the nation last week.

"The government is ready, but there are still concerns from some groups that the reopening will lead to infections," said Deputy Premier and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul yesterday.

"It's been nine months now. We have to learn to fight and live with the pandemic."

The reopening plan faced more scrutiny after officials confirmed the first local case since May 26 of a 37-year-old male inmate in a Bangkok prison with no recent history of travelling abroad.

Reopening to tourists has seen a resurgence of cases in some places like the Caribbean island of Aruba, and governments fear striking the wrong balance between public health and economic help.

Thailand's hospitality and tourism sectors are counting on the return of overseas visitors, who contributed to two-thirds of tourism income before the pandemic, to reverse a slump in business and save millions of jobs.

The government and businesses are weighing the cost between curbing infection risks and limiting damage to the economy, which is on track for a record contraction of 8.5 per cent this year.

"Thailand's failure to relaunch overseas tourism creates a dangerously perilous scenario for Phuket's hospitality industry," Mr Bill Barnett, managing director at consulting firm C9 Hotelworks, said.

The Thai government has been trying to promote domestic tourism with a campaign to foot 40 per cent of travellers' hotel bills, but local spending alone cannot compensate for a loss of earnings from foreigners.

BLOOMBERG