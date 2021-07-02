Phuket reopens to vaccinated tourists

Tourists relaxing yesterday at the pool of the Vijitt Resort, one of the Thai tourism authority's approved hotels, on Rawai beach in Phuket. Hundreds of vaccinated foreign tourists arrived on the island yesterday under a pilot scheme to jump-start Th
Phuket reopens to vaccinated tourists: Tourists relaxing yesterday at the pool of the Vijitt Resort, one of the Thai tourism authority's approved hotels, on Rawai beach in Phuket. Hundreds of vaccinated foreign tourists arrived on the island yesterday under a pilot scheme to jump-start Thailand's crucial tourism industry. Under the "Phuket sandbox" plan, foreign tourists vaccinated against Covid-19 will not have to spend any time in quarantine. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
