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The operation was the beginning of efforts to regulate jet ski services in Phuket under a policy to raise service standards alongside strict law enforcement.

The authorities in Phuket have begun organising and regulating jet ski services, with 23 offenders caught on the first day of a crackdown.

The action followed an inspection visit to Phuket by Sanphet Bunyamanee, Deputy Minister of Transport, who received complaints about jet ski services and law enforcement at tourist sites.

He ordered the Phuket Regional Marine Office to urgently regulate operators and step up inspections and law enforcement to improve safety and confidence among tourists.

Officials imposed the maximum administrative fine of 10,000 baht (S$384) on each offender. PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

On July 15, 2026, officers from the Phuket Regional Marine Office joined forces with Marine Police to inspect and suppress offences under the Navigation in Thai Waters Act, both on land and at sea.

The operation found 23 offenders using vessels without proper boat-use licences, an offence under Section 9 of the Navigation in Thai Waters Act.

Officials imposed the maximum administrative fine of 10,000 baht (S$384) on each offender.

Sanphet said the operation was only the beginning of efforts to regulate jet ski services in Phuket under his policy to raise service standards alongside strict law enforcement.

Inspections will continue and be expanded to other key tourism areas. PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Inspections will continue and be expanded to other key tourism areas, he said.

The campaign aims to improve safety, reduce exploitation of tourists and strengthen international confidence in Thailand’s marine tourism image. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK