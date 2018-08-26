Photo of woman walking round town in bikini bottom causes stir in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A picture of a woman walking close to a shopping mall in Kota Kinabalu wearing her bikini bottom and a long-sleeved pink T-shirt has set tongues wagging online.

The photo of the woman, believed to be a foreigner, near the Asia City shopping complex has been widely circulated on WhatsApp, prompting many to ask if she was dressed that way because of the hot weather in the Malaysian state of Sabah in the last few weeks, where temperatures have averaged 34 to 35 deg C every day.

Several men commented that her "hotness" was forcing them to order another glass of iced drinks to "cool down".

One asked: "Is Sabah really that hot? I have to order another iced coffee after seeing her walk past."

Another joked: "It's a trend to walk in panties under the hot sun."

The woman was seen in the photos walking with a man.

It is not known if anyone has lodged any reports or complaints about her attire.

Related Story Chinese tourists fined $8.50 each for disrespectful dance in front of Malaysia mosque wall

Attempts are being made to contact Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment minister Christina Liew to comment on the matter.

Incidences of tourists in Sabah dressed "inappropriately" and acting with lack of "sensitivity" to Malaysian "culture" have been reported numerous times.

On June 27, two female tourists from China who danced "disrespectfully" on a fence in front of the Kota Kinabalu city mosque were fined RM25 (S$8.30) each and escorted to the airport for their flight home.

On July 11, a video of a woman doing a handstand in the middle of the tourist area Gaya Street in the same city drew criticism and fears for her safety.

There have also been efforts to brief and "educate" foreigners on Malaysia's cultural norms.

Sabah's tour agents are now tasked to explain the do's and don'ts for visitors when visiting the state, especially at holy sites.