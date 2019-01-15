Photo of Malaysia Youth Minister Syed Saddiq filling up petrol prompts advisory against phone use

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has advised the communications team of Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman not to use mobile phones near petrol pumps.

In its official Twitter account, PETRONAS Brands, it said: "Terima kasih singgah stesen Petronas! Walaubagaimanapun, keselamatan tetap di utamakan. Jangan guna telefon berdekatan pam minyak ya. Terima kasih juga kepada semua yang sangat prihatin!"

(Thank you for stopping by the Petronas station. However, safety should be a priority. Do not use the phone near the petrol pump. Thank you for those who are concerned).

The tweet was so far liked over 2,500 people and retweeted more than 3,600 times.

Petronas also noted that it is important to be considerate of the safety of others at the petrol kiosk.

This was a reply to Syed Saddiq's communications team #TeamSaddiq (@teamsaddiq), which posted a picture of him fuelling up at a Petronas station on the way to Cameron Highlands.

The picture was accompanied with the caption, "Menteri drive sendiri boleh claim minyak tak? Going to Cameron as Ketua Pemuda Harapan tanpa jentera kerajaan."

(If the minister drives himself, can he claim the mileage? Going to Cameron (Highlands) as the Harapan Youth chief without government election machinery).

Ironically, the Muar MP's picture had the warning signs when filling up petrol, which included the "no handphone" sign.

#TeamSaddiq later replied to Petronas' tweet, apologising and noting that the picture was not taken with a smartphone, but with a camera.

"Minta maaf admin. Ktorang ambik gambar guna camera hihi (sic)," the team tweeted.

The Cameron Highlands by-election will see a four-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional's Ramli Mohd Nor, Pakatan Harapan's M. Manogaran and two independent candidates, Wong Seng Yee and Sallehudin Ab Talib.