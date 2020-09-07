Philippines widens search for Covid-19 vaccine with Australia talks

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - The Philippines will meet with Australian manufacturers for a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Queensland as the Southeast Asian nation expands its search for supplies to combat the region's biggest outbreak.

The nation did not reach a commitment with Pfizer during a meeting last Friday (Sept 4) as a law restricts "pre-ordering without the products yet," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual briefing.

The Philippines also won't be able to join Pfizer's clinical trials, which are expected to finish by end-October.

Philippine infections rose 2,839 to 237,365 cases while Covid-19 deaths increased 85 to 3,875, according to data released on Sunday by the nation's health department.'