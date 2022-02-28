Philippines to shift to 'new normal' from tomorrow

The Philippines is shifting to a "new normal" next month, with masks essentially the only restriction left to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.

The government's task force against Covid-19 announced yesterday that Metro Manila - an urban sprawl of 16 cities and home to over 13 million - will be under alert level 1 starting tomorrow. It is the least restrictive under a four-level system.

The rest of the country will either be under alert level 1 or 2.

Alert level 1 is seen as an "in-between phase", where the pandemic is no longer treated like a health emergency as it was two years ago, but still not yet at that point where the disease can be considered endemic.

The mask mandate will stay, and only those with proof of vaccination can move about. Health protocols - testing and quarantine - will also remain.

However, the authorities will lift all limits on the use of public space and transportation, as well as seating capacities for all retail, service and leisure firms.

This means hotels, restaurants, cinemas, gyms, bars and concert halls will be able to operate at full capacity. Limits on conventions, exhibitions, indoor gatherings and sports events are likewise being lifted.

Employers may also ask all their employees to return to the office, though they may still opt for flexible and alternative work arrangements.

Church services, including weddings, funerals and masses, will likewise be at full capacity.

There was no announcement yet concerning schools, which have been shut for over two years, though thousands of public schools have already started pilot in-person classes.

Since early this month, the Philippines has been gradually easing its quarantine restrictions, which two years ago were among the most restrictive in the world.