Philippines to probe illegal use of unauthorised vaccines

MANILA • The Philippines' Health Ministry said yesterday that it will investigate the illegal use of unauthorised Covid-19 vaccines, after a presidential adviser admitted to receiving shots of a Sinopharm vaccine smuggled into the country.

Mr Ramon Tulfo, a celebrity radio and television host and special envoy to China, revealed in his newspaper column last Saturday and again in an interview with news channel One News that he received a dose in October last year from a batch that was also used by President Rodrigo Duterte's security detail.

Mr Tulfo told One News: "I got hold of vaccines from a friend who smuggled them into the country."

News last month of Mr Duterte's bodyguard unit taking the vaccine, which it said was without the President's knowledge, prompted criticism from lawmakers about privileged access and flouting of laws.

Several government officials have also received Sinopharm shots, said Mr Tulfo, adding to speculation that vaccines were available on the black market.

The country's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved use of the Sinopharm vaccine, making its importation and distribution illegal.

Sinopharm has not sought emergency use authorisation in the Philippines.

FDA chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said: "We are investigating because it's not good to learn of these inoculations that did not go through proper procedures."

Philippine Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire said recipients of unauthorised vaccines were also accountable.

Calls to Sinopharm in China were unanswered and a spokesman for its unit developing Covid-19 vaccines has yet to respond to written queries.

Mr Tulfo, 74, said he had wanted to test the vaccine's efficacy as he was applying to be a distributor.

"I don't feel guilty about it," he added.

The Philippines has yet to start immunisations or receive any Covid-19 vaccines that it has approved for emergency use, despite having one of the highest numbers of cases and deaths in Asia.

REUTERS