Philippines to open borders to fully vaccinated travellers

The Philippines is reopening its borders next month, allowing fully vaccinated travellers from at least 150 countries, including Singapore, to enter without having to quarantine at a hotel or a government facility.

This comes as the wave of infections fuelled by the highly contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 recedes in the country, officials said. "It doesn't make sense any more (to require quarantine for inbound travellers)," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters yesterday.

She said Omicron was already so widespread that the infection rate in the Philippines "may even be higher than in countries from where we are restricting travel".

Dr Vergeire said studies by epidemiologists showed most infections were caused by community transmissions rather than spread by Filipinos returning from overseas and other inbound travellers.

"Border controls were meant to prevent the entry of Omicron. But the variant is already here, and we're already past border controls. What we should be doing now is strengthen community interventions," she said.

The country saw its biggest surge of Covid-19 infections early this month, with up to 40,000 new cases just over 10 days ago. But the daily caseload has since plummeted. Yesterday, the Health Ministry reported 18,000 cases.

Metro Manila - an urban sprawl of 16 cities and home to more than 13 million - and most other densely populated areas are now at moderate risk of infection, with cases falling, said Dr Vergeire.

Researchers estimate that new cases in Metro Manila could drop to below 500 by mid-February from 2,000 currently. Most infections have been mild or moderate, allowing hospitals to cope.

So, the country is scrapping its colour-coded system that classifies nations according to the risks they pose, and pivoting to a vaccination-based scheme.

Mr Karlo Nograles, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman, told a news briefing yesterday that, starting from Feb 10, fully vaccinated travellers who test negative for Covid-19 two days before their flight can head straight to their hotels or homes in the Philippines. Currently, they have to go into quarantine for five to seven days upon arrival.

The easing of restrictions will initially cover about 150 countries and territories with no-visa arrangements with the Philippines, including all of South-east Asia, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, the United States, Britain and much of Europe.

By Feb 16, all fully vaccinated travellers, regardless of their origin, can enter the Philippines.

But those partially vaccinated and unvaccinated are still banned from entering the country.

Mr Nograles said the new measures are part of the government's "pandemic exit plan", adding: "We're hoping the tourism industry will experience a rebound and have a great impact on jobs, livelihood and economic growth."

Although the latest measure could also be seen as an incentive for Filipinos to travel abroad, curbs remain in places such as Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong and Thailand. Filipinos who are permanent residents in Singapore or have work visas, for instance, will still have to serve 10 days' stay-home notice after they arrive from the Philippines. That may dampen the enthusiasm of those planning to return home.

Ms Gerai Vito, 33, a Filipino nurse in Singapore who has not been able to see her family in the Philippines since the pandemic began, said she would have jumped at the chance to go back home.

But she will have to wait some more as she is moving to Britain next month.

"Maybe next year," she said.