Philippines to lose $4 billion a week amid lockdown

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - Philippine authorities estimate that economic losses from the current strict lockdown in the Manila capital region and other areas could reach 150 billion pesos (S$4.01 billion) a week, the Philippine Star reported.

The projection is 43 per cent higher than a previous estimate as more areas were placed under lockdown to contain the spread of the more infectious coronavirus Delta variant, the Star said, citing Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua.

More than 20,000 people were apprehended for violating quarantine protocols, the paper said separately.

About 9,600 people were arrested in the capital region and at least 10,800 in the neighbouring provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite were caught for violating curfews and other protocols during the lockdown that started on Friday (Aug 6), it said, citing the police.

Thirteen hospitals in the capital region have reached full bed capacity for Covid-19 patients, while 11 others are at more than 85 per cent capacity, the Manila Bulletin reported, citing the health department.

Twenty-four other hospitals are at over 70 per cent capacity, it said.