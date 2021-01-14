Philippines, Thailand on track to get vaccine doses

MANILA/BANGKOK • The Philippines will sign a deal with AstraZeneca for up to 20 million additional doses of its Covid-19 vaccine today.

Private companies and local officials are helping the central government secure shots from the firm, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said at a televised briefing. Talks are ongoing for the first shipments to arrive this quarter.

The first vaccines to arrive in the Philippines will likely be from Pfizer - to be obtained through the World Health Organisation-backed Covax facility - and Sinovac Biotech, Mr Galvez said.

The Philippines, which has South-east Asia's second-worst coronavirus outbreak behind Indonesia, aims to buy 148 million vaccine doses to inoculate over half of its population this year.

The country is in the final stages of talks with Moderna for at least 10 million doses, with an option of adding 10 million more, to be delivered by the middle of the year, CNN Philippines reported.

The Health Department yesterday reported 146 more Covid-19 deaths. Total cases were at more than 492,000.

Meanwhile, Thailand yesterday said it was still on track to receive and administer a coronavirus vaccine by China's Sinovac next month, despite data from a Brazil trial that showed just a 50.4 per cent efficacy, officials said.

"There is no impact on our plan right now," said Mr Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Medical Science Department.

"We are asking for information directly from Sinovac, so we are waiting for their response to get all the facts."

Thailand, which has reported a total of 10,991 infections and 67 fatalities since it detected its first case a year ago, has ordered two million doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac and expects to receive the first 200,000 doses next month.

It has also ordered 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which will be produced by local firm Siam Bioscience for domestic use and export.

Thailand's Food and Drug Administration yesterday said it was assessing all vaccines based on quality, safety and efficacy.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS