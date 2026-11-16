Philippines stresses diplomacy as Marcos heads to China for APEC

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An official said the Philippines seeks to maintain a constructive and pragmatic relationship with China.

The Philippines’ top envoy to China said Manila is committed to dialogue with Beijing despite their ongoing bitter territorial dispute, leaning into diplomacy before Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr travels to China later this week.

“We remain determined to resort to diplomacy and dialogue,” ambassador Jaime FlorCruz said in a Bloomberg interview on Nov 16 . “We wish to seek what we call a new equilibrium.”

Bilateral relations have deteriorated sharply in recent years, as the Philippines, backed by the US, has asserted its claims over disputed areas of the South China Sea.

FlorCruz’s comments contrast with more hawkish officials, particularly Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro.

“We do have differences. But we also believe that we need to engage when we can, cooperate when we can,” FlorCruz said, citing a directive from Marcos.

The emphasis on diplomacy comes as Marcos prepares to travel to Shenzhen later this week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting.

In Manila, Marcos, who chairs ASEAN in 2026 , met Chinese Premier Li Qiang during the ASEAN-China Summit on Nov 16 .

FlorCruz added that Marcos has said “we will not give up any inch of our territory” but at the same time “we seek to maintain stable and constructive, pragmatic relations with China”.

The Philippines, which is facing slowing economic growth, needs to push other aspects of its relationship with China, including infrastructure, agriculture and renewable energy.

ASEAN and China have “substantially completed” the Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea, although remaining issues, such as whether it would be legally binding, are still to be resolved, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro said on Nov 15 .

“The Philippines wants the document to be legally binding,” said FlorCruz, who was named envoy to Beijing in 2022 after a long career as a journalist in the country.

In 2016, Beijing lost, and has since ignored, a ruling by an international tribunal that rejected its sweeping claims over the South China Sea.

“The COC is meant to be a guide of behaviour of states and not a way to resolve territorial disputes,” FlorCruz said. BLOOMBERG