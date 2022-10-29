Philippines sharply revises storm death toll down to 45

MANILA – Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae slammed into the Philippines on Saturday, after unleashing flash floods and landslides that left at least 45 people dead.

Nalgae pounded the Philippines’ main island of Luzon with maximum winds of 95 kmh after making landfall on the sparsely populated Catanduanes island before dawn.

Heavy rains triggered by the approaching storm began on Thursday in southern Philippines, inundating mostly rural areas in Mindanao, an island the size of South Korea.

That was followed by landslides and flooding, with fast-moving, debris-laden waters sweeping away entire families in some areas.

Emergency relief officials sharply revised the death toll downward on Saturday, saying only 45 people had been killed – correcting the earlier reported toll of 72.

Civil defence officials acknowledged rescue teams sent to the country’s flood-swamped south on Friday erred in their reporting, leading to some deaths being tallied twice.

“When we consolidated the reports at 6am today, we realised there were only 40 dead, 31 injured and 15 missing,” Mr Naguib Sinarimbo, spokesman and civil defence chief for the southern region told AFP.

National civil defence chief Rafaelito Alejandro also confirmed the lower figure at a news conference in Manila, saying 40 bodies were recovered from the disaster in the southern region of Mindanao.

Five other people were killed elsewhere in the country, he added.

Rescuers are now focusing on the village of Kusiong, in Maguindanao province’s Datu Odin Sinsuat town, in Mindanao, where dozens of bodies were recovered on Friday after the floods hit.

In recent years, flash floods with mud and debris from largely deforested mountains have been among the deadliest hazards posed by typhoons in the Philippines.

The state weather service said Nalgae could hit the capital Manila.

“Based on our projections, this one is really strong so we really prepared for it,” Mr Alejandro said, adding that 5,000 rescue teams were on standby.

He urged residents in the storm’s path to stay at home.

More than 7,000 people were evacuated ahead of the landfall, the civil defence office said.

The coast guard has also suspended ferry services through most of the Philippines.

The storm struck at the beginning of a long weekend in the country, when millions return to their hometowns to visit the graves of their relatives.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 major storms each year that kill hundreds of people and keep vast regions in perpetual poverty.

Scientists have warned that such storms, which also kill livestock and destroy key infrastructure, are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change. AFP