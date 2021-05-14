Philippines says China maritime militia ships back in its waters

MANILA • A Philippine government task force watching over the country's western waters has reported that Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels were back inside the West Philippine Sea and the country's 370km exclusive economic zone (EEZ). There were more of them this time around.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea also reported that the Philippine Coast Guard and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources again drove away Chinese ships from the Escoda (Sabina) Shoal off Palawan province.

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr, chair of the task force, said a maritime patrol recorded on Sunday the presence of at least 287 CMM vessels "scattered" over various maritime features covered by Palawan's Kalayaan municipality and other parts of the country's EEZ.

These were more than the 220 CMM vessels that had swarmed the Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef in March and then later dispersed to other parts of the West Philippine Sea.

The presence of the Chinese vessels then had triggered several diplomatic protests against Chinese incursions into Philippine waters.

"Bigger groupings of CMMs were sighted at the artificial islands of China while some were observed near islands occupied by the Philippines," Mr Esperon said.

The Chinese had built artificial islands on seven reefs in the South China Sea, several inside the Philippines' EEZ, including their biggest at Panganiban (Mischief) Reef, close to Palawan.

According to Mr Esperon, the Chinese vessels included a CMM ship close to Philippine-held Lawak (Nanshan) Island; and 11 near Recto (Reed) Bank. There were also 14 CMM vessels and a Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) ship near Pag-asa, the biggest island occupied by Filipinos in the Kalayaan Island Group, and 34 CMM ships at Julian Felipe, which is part of the Pagkakaisa (Union) banks.

The task force also reported an average of four CCG vessels daily at Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal), also called Panatag Shoal, from May 3 to Monday.

"Despite China's illegal unilateral 'fishing ban' covering fishing vessels in waters north of 12 degrees latitude in the South China Sea, from May 1 to Aug 16, two CMMs were observed harvesting shells inside the lagoon of the (Bajo de Masinloc)," Mr Esperon said.

An average of 10 Philippine fishing boats have also been seen inside the lagoon from May 7 to Sunday.

The task force has encouraged Filipinos to fish in the area and ignore the Chinese fishing ban.

287 At least this number of Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels were recorded on Sunday as being "scattered" over various maritime features covered by Palawan's Kalayaan municipality and other parts of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. In March, 220 CMM vessels swarmed the Julian Felipe Reef.

Without mentioning Mr Harry Roque by name, Mr Esperon debunked the presidential spokesman's claims earlier this week that Julian Felipe was located beyond the Philippine EEZ, saying it was 324km from Bataraza, Palawan.

"It is part of Philippine territory inasmuch as it is located within the overlapping territorial seas of McKennan (Chigua) Reef and of another possible high-tide feature, Grierson (Sin Cowe East) Reef, also our territories under the Municipality of Kalayaan," he said.

Two senators castigated Mr Roque for saying that Julian Felipe "is way out there and is not even in our EEZ".

Senator Francis Pangilinan asked whether Mr Roque was "getting his salary from China".

Senator Risa Hontiveros said it was irresponsible of the president's spokesman to make such a claim. "Why is it that instead of fortifying our claim on our country's territories, Malacanang seems bent on giving them away?" she said, referring to the presidential residence.

PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER / ASIA NEWS NETWORK