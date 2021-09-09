Philippines reverses decision on easing curbs

MANILA • The Philippines has backtracked on easing curbs in the capital region, after announcing on Monday a relaxation of restrictions to spur business activity.

Imposition of the more relaxed "general community quarantine" in Metro Manila has been deferred, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Tuesday.

The decision meant a delay in the government's planned shift to smaller and localised lockdowns, which Mr Roque said had been approved in principle by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Philippines has among the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Asia and has been battling the pandemic since March last year, which has hamstrung efforts to revive an economy that contracted more than 9 per cent in 2020. Infections in the past 30 days alone accounted for more than a fifth of the country's 2.1 million cases, while total deaths have exceeded 34,600.

The Department of Health said yesterday that 114 deaths on average were reported daily in August, higher than the average of 97 deaths in July and 106 in June.

The announcement of an extension of curbs soured the mood of small business owners who were anticipating better times with a relaxation of restrictions originally scheduled to start from yesterday.

Mr Eric Teng was preparing to welcome his restaurants' first dine-in customers in weeks, before the government backtracked on its decision to ease virus curbs.

"It's unacceptable, but we have to live by these overnight declarations," said Mr Teng, who runs a group of restaurants in Manila. "That's a live-or-die statement for us. Like any business, we need as much stability as possible, not these abrupt statements."

A week of the movement restrictions now in place in Manila and nearby areas has an economic impact of 74 billion pesos (S$2 billion), Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua told lawmakers yesterday.

The Philippines, which exited recession in the second quarter after five consecutive quarters of contraction, is expected to grow slower than previously thought after a renewed surge in Covid-19 led to stricter curbs last month.

Mr Teng's disappointment is shared by thousands of business owners and workers affected by the strict lockdowns as the Philippines battles a wave of cases triggered by the Delta variant.

Mr Boyet Agaton, a 51-year-old barber, was among those eagerly awaiting the time when he could resume his job. "I'm so dismayed," Mr Agaton said. "When there's no work, there's no pay."

The largest business group in the country wants a full opening of the economy, saying the public must "remove our overblown fear of this virus", the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported yesterday.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry wishes for the full opening of the economy even if the herd immunity threshold is not met, said Mr Edgardo Lacson, its acting president. "Many health experts claim it is impossible to achieve herd immunity as the virus keeps mutating and the vaccine is always behind the curve," he added.

