Philippines reports first case of monkeypox

The Philippines yesterday reported its first case of monkeypox.

The virus was found carried by a Filipino who flew back to Manila on July 19, Health Ministry spokesman Beverly Ho said in a news briefing.

He had been in countries with known monkeypox cases.

The 31-year-old was admitted to hospital after testing positive for monkeypox on Thursday, but has since been discharged.

He is now "undergoing strict isolation and monitoring at home", said Dr Ho.

The patient was found to have 10 close contacts, including three from his family.

All are not showing any symptoms but are also under quarantine.

Dr Ho said the Philippines has been working with the United States to secure vaccines for monkeypox.

Access to these vaccines has been tight for countries such as the Philippines, as not many doses are available and only a select population group - mostly men who have sex with men - have to be vaccinated, unlike with Covid-19, she said.

Rolling out vaccines is also likely to run in conflict with deeply held religious beliefs in this largely Catholic nation that regards homosexuality as a sin and gay sex as taboo.

The government has included questions screening for monkeypox in travel declarations for those coming to the Philippines.