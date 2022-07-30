Philippines reports first case of monkeypox

The Philippines yesterday reported its first case of monkeypox.
The virus was found carried by a Filipino who flew back to Manila on July 19, Health Ministry spokesman Beverly Ho said in a news briefing.
He had been in countries with known monkeypox cases.
The 31-year-old was admitted to hospital after testing positive for monkeypox on Thursday, but has since been discharged.
He is now "undergoing strict isolation and monitoring at home", said Dr Ho.
The patient was found to have 10 close contacts, including three from his family.
All are not showing any symptoms but are also under quarantine.
Dr Ho said the Philippines has been working with the United States to secure vaccines for monkeypox.
Access to these vaccines has been tight for countries such as the Philippines, as not many doses are available and only a select population group - mostly men who have sex with men - have to be vaccinated, unlike with Covid-19, she said.
Rolling out vaccines is also likely to run in conflict with deeply held religious beliefs in this largely Catholic nation that regards homosexuality as a sin and gay sex as taboo.
The government has included questions screening for monkeypox in travel declarations for those coming to the Philippines.
That, so far, has been the country's only deterrence.
But Dr Ho assured that "our systems are in place… We all need to work together".
"We also need the public to be vigilant, including the key population groups at most risk," she said.
She reiterated an advisory from the World Health Organisation (WHO) encouraging those in the groups highly susceptible to the virus to limit their sexual partners.
"Based on what we know about monkeypox... there is a clear need to be more careful about who we interact with - especially intimate sexual contact," said Dr Ho.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that the best way to protect against infection was "to reduce the risk of exposure". He has declared monkeypox a global health emergency, with more than 18,000 cases now reported in at least 78 countries.
At least five have died.
A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that 98 per cent of infected people were gay or bisexual men, and 95 per cent of cases were transmitted through sexual activity.
But experts say the transmission of the disease, which causes a blistering rash, appears to mainly happen during close, physical contact, and monkeypox has so far not been labelled a sexually transmitted infection.