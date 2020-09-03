Philippines reports fewest daily infections in 5 weeks

MANILA • The Philippines reported 2,218 new coronavirus cases yesterday, the fewest in five weeks, after briefly reimposing a stricter lockdown on the capital region and its surrounding areas early last month.

The recent decline has helped increase the time it takes for cases to double, from six days in June to 10 days in August, indicating slowing virus transmission, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

Still, despite implementing one of the region's earliest and longest quarantines, the Philippines is battling South-east Asia's largest outbreak with more than 226,000 infections, hampering the government's efforts to lift the economy from its deepest slump in more than three decades.

In a bulletin yesterday, the health ministry said total infections have risen to 226,440 while deaths have reached 3,623, a quarter of which were recorded in the past 15 days.

Metro Manila topped the five regions or provinces with the highest number of daily confirmed cases at 1,163 yesterday, followed by Laguna province, south of Manila (112); Cebu province in the central Philippines (107); Iloilo province in the central Philippines (82); and Negros Occidental in the central Philippines (81).

More than 64,000 of the country's total infections were considered active cases.

Philippines also reported 27 new deaths nationwide yesterday.

