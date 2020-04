MANILA (REUTERS) - The Philippines' health ministry said on Wednesday (April 8) the coronavirus outbreak has killed five more people, with 106 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have risen to 182 while infections have increased to 3,870.

Twelve patients recovered on Wednesday, bringing the total to 96, it added.

