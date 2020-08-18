Philippines reports 4,836 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

The Philippines' health ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 169,213.
The Philippines' health ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 169,213.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
52 min ago

MANILA (REUTERS) - The Philippines' Health Ministry on Tuesday (Aug 18) confirmed 4,836 novel coronavirus infections, the seventh straight day of reporting more than 3,000 cases, and seven additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 169,213, while deaths had reached 2,687.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday eased the strict coronavirus lockdown in the capital Manila and nearby provinces to reopen the economy and help struggling businesses, despite the country having the highest number of infections in South-east Asia.

 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content