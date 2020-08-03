Philippines reports 3,226 new coronavirus infections, 46 more deaths

MANILA (REUTERS) - The Philippine health ministry on Monday (Aug 3) confirmed 3,226 novel coronavirus infections and 46 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, it said total confirmed cases have reached 106,330 and deaths have increased to 2,104.

With four successive days of reporting record infections, the Philippines is close to passing Indonesia with the most cases so far in South-east Asia.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday ordered the reimposition of a strict lockdown in and around the capital starting Aug 4 to stem the case surge and help inundated hospitals.