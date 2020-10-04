Philippines reports 3,190 new Covid-19 cases, highest in almost 2 weeks

MANILA (XINHUA) - The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Philippines has surged to 322,497 after the Department of Health reported 3,190 new daily cases on Sunday (Oct 4), the highest in almost two weeks.

Of the new cases on reported on Sunday, the Department of Health said 2,709, or 85 per cent, occurred from Sept 21 to Oct 4.

The Department of Health said the number of recoveries also surged to 273,079 after 18,065 more patients recovered. Meanwhile, 100 more patients died from the viral disease, bringing the death toll to 5,776.

The Philippines' capital Metro Manila topped the regions in the country with the highest number of daily confirmed cases on Sunday, with 1,279.

The Department of Health said more than 3.6 million people in the Philippines have been tested so far. The Philippines has a population of about 109 million.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Saturday night said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the management of emerging infectious diseases is now looking into calls to lift restrictions on foreign nationals with Filipino fiances who are in the country.

At present, foreigners who are married to Filipinos or who have Philippine visas - apart from those who are involved in diplomatic missions, humanitarian missions or had work exemptions due to the expertise they render for certain projects programmes or business - are currently allowed to enter the country upon presentation of their marriage certificates.

Mr Nograles, who is the Inter-Agency Task Force co-chairman, said the government, however, may allow the entry of foreigners, subject to certain protocols, on a case-by-case basis and for humanitarian reasons. He said those concerned may apply with the foreign affairs department of the Philippines.

Tourist destinations of Boracay and Baguio City have been opened to domestic tourists.

Mr Nograles said the government is currently focusing on the gradual opening of its tourist destinations to domestic tourists first before allowing international or foreign entries.