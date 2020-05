MANILA (REUTERS) - The Philippines' health ministry on Sunday (May 10) confirmed 184 new coronavirus cases, taking the Southeast Asian nation's total reported infections to 10,794.

Fifteen more deaths related to Covid-19, the disease caused by the new virus, were recorded, bringing the toll to 719, while 82 patients have recovered to bring total recoveries to 1,924, it said in a bulletin.

