MANILA (REUTERS) - The Philippine health ministry on Thursday (April 16) reported 13 new coronavirus deaths and 207 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have reached 362 while infections have increased to 5,660, with the Philippines recording the most cases in South-east Asian nations.

But 82 patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 435, it added.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself