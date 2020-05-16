Philippines records 11 new coronavirus deaths, 214 more infections

The Philippines has started loosening its lockdown in the capital and other major cities.
MANILA (REUTERS) - The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday (May 16) reported 11 more coronavirus deaths and 214 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have risen to 12,305, most of which are in the capital, while deaths reached 817. But 101 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,561.

The Philippines on Saturday started loosening its lockdown in the capital and other major cities to slowly restart an economy weighed down by quarantine measures.

 
 
 
 
 

