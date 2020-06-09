Philippines plans to build more structures on South China Sea island

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - The Philippines plans to spend 1.3 billion pesos (S$36 million) to build more structures on a disputed island in the South China Sea, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Tuesday (June 9).

The South-east Asian nation has completed a beaching ramp on Thitu Island, which it calls Pag-asa, that will allow easier transfer of construction equipment.

"We can now proceed with the other projects planned," Lorenzana said. A runway on the island will be repaired, he added.

The plan comes amid renewed tensions between the United States and China in the South China Sea. The Philippines had recently protested against China's move to form two new districts to administer islands in the disputed waters, and also chose to temporarily keep a US military pact, citing tensions between the superpowers.

