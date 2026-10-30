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Philippines’ Mayon Volcano erupts, sends ash plume 3,000m high

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The Mayon Volcano eruption lasted nearly six minutes.

The Mayon Volcano eruption lasted nearly six minutes.

PHOTO: PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

  • Mayon Volcano erupted on Oct 30, sending a grey ash plume 3,000m high for nearly six minutes, Phivolcs said.
  • Phivolcs raised Alert Level 3, warning of more lava flows, pyroclastic density currents and other hazards in the coming days to weeks.
  • Residents in the 6km Permanent Danger Zone were told to evacuate, while ashfall may hit Daraga, Guinobatan and nearby areas in Albay.

AI generated

MANILA – Mayon Volcano recorded a moderately explosive eruption on Oct 30, sending a grayish ash plume 3,000m above the volcano, the state volcanology agency said.

The eruption began at 11.53am and ended at 11.59am, lasting nearly six minutes, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs said the ash plume was initially measured at 3,000m above the volcano’s summit crater and drifted west-south-west.

In a separate advisory, the agency warned that ashfall could affect Daraga, Guinobatan and adjacent municipalities in Albay.

Alert Level 3, which indicates an increased tendency toward a hazardous eruption, was also raised over Mayon Volcano following the moderately explosive eruption.

“This means that Mayon is in a new phase of magmatic eruption, with increased chances of lava flows and hazardous PDCs (pyroclastic density currents) or uson affecting the upper to middle slopes of the volcano in the immediate days to weeks,” Phivolcs said.

The agency recommended the evacuation of areas within the 6km Permanent Danger Zone due to the threat of pyroclastic density currents, lava flows, rockfalls and other volcanic hazards.

Phivolcs also advised residents to remain vigilant against possible lahars and sediment-laden streamflows along channels draining the volcano.

“Based on the current prevailing wind pattern, ashfall events may most likely occur on the south side of the volcano. DOST-Phivolcs maintains close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” the agency said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has yet to issue a Notice to Airmen for aircraft flying near the volcano. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.