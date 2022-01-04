Philippines may be facing biggest surge in infections

The Philippines is seeing what may possibly be its biggest surge in Covid-19 infections, fuelled by the Omicron variant that could be the dominant strain by the end of the month.

Independent researchers said the surge is moving twice as fast as the wave of infections late last year caused by the Delta variant.

They said the reproduction rate - which measures how fast a virus is spreading or receding - had hit four from less than one just two weeks ago. A rate of one means an outbreak is under control. The Philippines recorded a two at the peak of its Delta surge.

A senior health official said Omicron could be the dominant strain in three to four weeks, displacing Delta.

The Health Ministry yesterday reported that Omicron already accounted for close to 30 per cent of samples sequenced.

Caseloads hit 4,600 on Sunday from fewer than 500 on Dec 25, as the positivity rate - the proportion of those tested found to have been infected - rose to 10.8 per cent from less than 1 per cent a week earlier.

There were fewer cases tallied yesterday: 4,084. This was because 21 laboratories failed to submit their results, said the ministry.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters that with cases growing fivefold in the past two weeks, the Philippines was again at high risk for infections.

Dr Edsel Salvana, an infectious diseases expert and an adviser to the Health Ministry, said that while there has yet to be definitive evidence of Omicron-fuelled community transmission, "there is a possibility that Omicron is already circulating".

With roughly 2.85 million confirmed cases and more than 51,000 deaths so far, the country has the second-highest number of infections and deaths in South-east Asia, after Indonesia.

Daily infections surged to new highs after the government eased quarantine curbs last November, as an outbreak set off by Delta receded. Shopping malls, restaurants, grocers, gaming arcades and cinemas saw large crowds as Filipinos stepped up festive celebrations after two years of sweeping restrictions.

Most cases have been in Metro Manila - an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to more than 13 million. There were 3,317 new infections on Sunday, up from just 97 on Dec 20.

But with 95 per cent of the region's population having had at least one dose of vaccine, the government is confident a majority of cases will be mild or moderate.

Health Undersecretary Leo-poldo Vega said less than 30 per cent of hospital beds were being occupied by Covid-19 patients.

Mayor Benhur Abalos, who speaks for all mayors in Metro Manila, said there was no need yet to put the capital region under a hard, sweeping lockdown.

"It is untenable for us to shut down again... We just have to learn to live with this (new) variant," he told reporters yesterday.

The Covid-19 task force said it was instead imposing sweeping mobility restrictions on those still unvaccinated. It would also begin random checks of the vaccination cards of those dining in restaurants to weed out fake ones.

The government has put Metro Manila on the third-highest level of alert from yesterday to Jan 15.

Restaurants, churches, restaurant dine-in services, amusement parks, tourist attractions, beauty salons and fitness studios would operate at lower capacities.