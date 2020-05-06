Philippines' lockdown flattening virus curve, says expert

A sweeping lockdown across much of the Philippines has slowed the spread of the coronavirus, with recent numbers suggesting a "flattening of the curve", a health expert said yesterday.

Dr John Wong, an epidemiologist and an analyst for a task force overseeing efforts to check the pandemic, said the data supports a gradual lifting of draconian quarantine measures now in place in Manila.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque, in a separate briefing, said restrictions may be eased based on a "confluence of factors" - the speed of the outbreak, the government capacity to care for those who are sick and the economy. "So, for as long as we have sufficient critical care facilities for those who get sick, we cannot ignore the fact that we need to revive the economy."

The data showed that "the speed has slowed down considerably", said Dr Wong. "For the past 11/2 months, (the government) has been working on increasing the health system capacity," he added.

The Philippines has recorded 9,684 cases of Covid-19 as of yesterday, while 637 people have died. Health officials have tested 123,574 individuals as of Sunday. The country aims to conduct 8,000 tests daily, but has yet to exceed 5,500.

Hospitals have plenty of capacity in general wards and intensive care units, while only around a quarter of ventilator stocks are being used.

Restrictions were eased last Friday in some areas on the main island of Luzon. The lockdown in Metro Manila and in 17 provinces is expected to be eased by May 15.

But some towns and cities have asked that quarantine measures stay in place until at least mid-May.