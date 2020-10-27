Philippines keeps loose Covid-19 curbs in Metro Manila through November

MANILA (BLOOMBERG, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Philippines will keep loose movement restrictions in its capital through November after the Southeast Asian nation recorded fewer infections last week.

Metro Manila will stay under general community quarantine (GCQ) until Nov 30, where most businesses are allowed to operate, President Rodrigo Duterte said in a briefing aired on Tuesday (Oct 27).

Aside from the capital region, also under GCQ until the end of next month are the provinces of Batangas and Lanao del Sur, and the cities of Iloilo, Bacolod, Tacloban, and Iligan.

The government this month shortened curfew hours in Manila and eased the stay-at-home order to further reopen its economy.

The Philippines has the second-worst outbreak in the region, with over 371,000 cases as of Monday.

It reported fewer coronavirus cases last week amid a slowdown in testing as the Red Cross halted most of its Covid-19 operations after the state health insurer failed to pay.

