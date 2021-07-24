Philippines gives nod to 'golden rice' production

MANILA • The Philippines yesterday became the world's first country to approve the commercial production of genetically modified "golden rice" that experts hope will fight childhood blindness and save lives in the developing world.

A biosafety permit issued by regulators paves the way for the rice - enriched with the Vitamin A-precursor beta-carotene to make it more nutritional - to be grown by farmers, its developers said.

"It's a really significant step for our project because it means that we are past this regulatory phase and golden rice will be declared as safe as ordinary rice," Mr Russell Reinke of the Philippine-based International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) said.

IRRI spent two decades working with the Department of Agriculture-Philippine Rice Research Institute to develop golden rice - named for its bright yellow hue. It is the first genetically modified rice approved for commercial propagation in South and South-east Asia, officials said yesterday.

Golden rice has faced resistance from green groups opposed to genetically altered food plants. At least one test field in the Philippines was attacked by activists.

Despite passing the final regulatory hurdle, the rice is still a long way off from appearing in food bowls. "Limited quantities" of seed could start to be distributed to Filipino farmers in selected provinces next year, Mr Reinke said.

Ordinary rice, a staple for hundreds of millions of people particularly in Asia, produces beta-carotene in the plant, but it is not found in the grain.

"The only change that we've made is to produce beta-carotene in the grain," Mr Reinke said. "The farmers will be able to grow them in exactly the same way as ordinary varieties... it doesn't need additional fertiliser or changes in management and it carries with it the benefit of improved nutrition."

Vitamin A is essential for normal growth and development, the immune system's proper functioning and vision. World Health Organisation data shows Vitamin A deficiency causes up to 500,000 cases of childhood blindness yearly, with half of those dying within 12 months of losing their sight.

Nearly 17 per cent of children under the age of five in the Philippines are deficient in Vitamin A, according to the IRRI.

