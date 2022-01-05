Philippines expands curbs to areas around Manila

MANILA • The Philippines will expand Manila's Covid-19 restrictions from today to include more than 11 million people living near the capital as cases surge, the government said.

Daily infections have spiked to a two-month high this month.

The Health Department has warned of higher caseloads in the coming days after the detection of local cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The provinces of Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal surrounding Manila have been placed under the third-highest alert "due to a sharp increase of Covid-19 cases", presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said in a statement yesterday.

Under the tighter restrictions, which will be in place until mid-January, unvaccinated residents have to stay at home unless buying essentials or exercising.

Restaurants, parks, churches and beauty salons will operate at lower capacity, while in-person classes and contact sports are suspended.

The order came a day after Manila went to alert level three.

Around 70 per cent of residents in Metro Manila - an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to more than 13 million - are fully jabbed, but less than half of the national population are fully vaccinated, according to government data.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told CNN Philippines: "We did initial estimates. The assumptions would be... Omicron is eight times more transmissible than Delta, and that the peak will happen at the end of January."

She added: "It will be more than the numbers we saw during the Delta peak."

The Health Department has deemed the country of 109 million at "high risk", she said, even as hospitalisations remain under control.

There were 5,434 new infections yesterday and 18 deaths.

The Philippines has recorded over 2.86 million infections and more than 51,000 deaths.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, XINHUA