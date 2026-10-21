Philippines defends jet-setter Gen Z’s appointment as head of agency managing poverty issues

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Zofia Canlas drew criticism over her “lavish” trips abroad, including to France, Italy, Greece, and other countries.

MANILA – Malacanang Palace on Oct 20 defended the appointment of Zofia Canlas as commissioner of the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP), amid public scrutiny over her lavish lifestyle and alleged lack of relevant experience for the role.

A biology graduate of De La Salle University in 2024, Canlas drew criticism over her “lavish” trips abroad, including to France, Italy, Greece, and other countries. Critics also questioned whether her lifestyle aligned with the mandate of the commission she serves.

PCUP commissioners serve as a bridge between underprivileged urban communities and the national government. They also help negotiate between the government and informal settler families who may be required to vacate the land on which their homes stand.

Online records show that her supposed father, Jose Marcell Canlas, is an assistant secretary at the Office of the Executive Secretary.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro dismissed the criticisms, saying Canlas’ social status and age should not disqualify the 27-year-old from the position.

“She has been there for a long time. She has been with the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor for quite some time; perhaps you just haven’t noticed. So, she is already familiar with the agency’s mandate,” Castro said at a briefing.

Canlas was the first nominee of the Batang Quiapo party-list before becoming chief of staff at the PCUP in 2025.

“The president has always emphasised this: Regardless of your status in life, whether you are rich or poor, if you can work and serve the country, that is the No. 1 priority for the president – to have someone sincere and dedicated to serving the nation,” Castro said.

Castro also said the public should not judge Canlas without first seeing how she performs her duties.

She urged the public to give Canlas a chance, saying criticism would be warranted if she were later found to have made mistakes.

In further defending Canlas, Castro said the position does not require a law degree, as the commission’s work includes negotiating on behalf of marginalised communities.

“Removing someone from office, filing a case, and handling a case require a lawyer. But negotiating on behalf of our fellow Filipinos who belong to the marginalised sectors of society does not require a lawyer. What is needed is dedication and a genuine commitment to one’s work,” she explained.

Canlas had deactivated her social media account as of posting time.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer also sought comment from the PCUP but had not received a response as of posting time. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK