Philippines could revive nuclear plant in quake zone if Marcos Jr wins presidency

MORONG (The Philippines) • A mothballed nuclear power plant built near a fault line and volcanoes in the Philippines during Ferdinand Marcos' dictatorship could be revived if his son wins next week's presidential election.

The US$2.2 billion (S$3.05 billion) Bataan plant became a monument to the greed and graft of the Marcos era, and was left dormant after he was toppled in 1986.

Even before the Chernobyl nuclear accident that year sealed its fate, there were concerns about Bataan's design and location.

The plant sits on the coast 18m above sea level and near several volcanoes in a part of the Philippines regularly shaken by earthquakes.

Yet Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr has vowed to speed up the adoption of nuclear power if he is elected and has left open the possibility of resuscitating his father's failed venture.

"We really have to look at nuclear power," Mr Marcos Jr said in March, insisting at least one plant was needed to cut exorbitant electricity prices in the country.

Mr Marcos Jr, also a fan of wind, solar and geothermal technology, said a South Korean proposal to rehabilitate the Bataan plant should be revisited.

Studies by South Korean and Russian experts showed it was possible to get the 620MW plant working again, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi told a Senate hearing in 2020.

But upgrading an ageing facility fitted with outdated analogue technology could take at least four years and cost another US$1 billion.

Eighty kilometres west of Manila, the concrete plant is surrounded by a security fence on a peninsula overlooking the South China Sea.

The Philippines is a geologically volatile country and the land near the plant is vulnerable to seismic activity. Mount Pinatubo, a volcano 57km north of the plant that was thought to be dormant, exploded in 1991, killing 300 people.

Seismologists say the Natib and Mariveles volcanoes nearby are "potentially active".

Built in response to rising energy demand and the global oil price shocks of the 1970s, the Bataan plant has never produced a single watt of power.

Yet, it costs taxpayers between 25 million pesos (S$660,000) and 35 million pesos a year to maintain.

Instead of producing electricity, the relic serves as a destination for tourists and students - part of the state-owned National Power Corporation's efforts to educate the public about nuclear power.

For many, though, the plant is a bitter reminder of the corruption and debt-fuelled infrastructure spending during the Marcos years that later impoverished the country.

The original price tag of around US$500 million ballooned to about US$2.2 billion. Much of the inflated balance was allegedly stolen by the dictator and his cronies.

The last instalment on the debt - one of the biggest ever on the country's books - was paid in 2007.

Construction on the problem-plagued plant was finished before Marcos was ousted, but he never started it up.

Its fate was sealed after the clan was chased into United States exile, and global fears over nuclear energy spiked following the Chernobyl disaster.

The Philippines - regularly affected by electricity outages - relies on largely imported carbon-belching coal for more than half of its power generation.

Supporters of nuclear power say the technology offers a cleaner option to help meet demand.

But critics argue that renewable sources, such as wind and solar, are cheaper and safer to produce in a country hit by earthquakes, typhoons and volcanic eruptions.

Mr Ronald Mendoza, dean of Manila's Ateneo School of Government, said it would be cheaper to build a new plant and turn Bataan into the "biggest museum of corruption in Asia" to serve as a reminder of past mistakes.

Mr Joe Manalo, head of preservation and maintenance at the Bataan plant, is sceptical about it ever producing power.

"It depends on the government and the new president," Mr Manalo said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE