Philippines' confirmed coronavirus cases exceed 100,000 with highest-ever single-day spike in infections

The country's coronavirus death toll has also jumped by 20 to 2,059.
MANILA (REUTERS) - The Philippines on Sunday (Aug 2) reported 5,032 additional coronavirus infections, its largest single-day increase on record, taking the country's confirmed cases to 103,185.

In a bulletin, the Department of Health also said the South-east Asian country's coronavirus death toll had jumped by 20 to 2,059.

President Rodrigo Duterte was scheduled to meet key Cabinet members on Sunday to discuss a call by medical frontliners' groups to put the capital Manila, which accounts for the bulk of infections, back under a stricter lockdown, his spokesman said.

 
 

