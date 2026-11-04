Philippines, China pledge to maintain dialogue despite tensions

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MANILA, Nov 4 - China and the Philippines pledged to maintain dialogue and communication despite strained ties, as both countries offered their own account of a recent call between their foreign ministers.

• The Philippine foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Foreign Minister Ma. Theresa Lazaro spoke with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at length on Tuesday, describing the phone call as "frank, pragmatic and constructive".

• Wang said relations between their countries face "malicious interference" and accused some politicians of "irrational and intolerable" conduct that crossed China's red lines, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua on Tuesday.

• The Philippines said it takes its responsibilities as this year's ASEAN chair seriously, and both ministers assured each other that their leaders would be accorded the proper courtesies during the ASEAN summit in Manila and at APEC meetings in Shenzhen later this month.

• Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to attend ASEAN meetings in Manila, the Philippine foreign ministry said. REUTERS