Philippines braces itself for tropical storm Noru approaching northern provinces

Tropical storm Noru is forecast to bring rains over several provinces, including Isabela. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
28 min ago

MANILA - The Philippines' disaster agency said on Saturday that it was on high alert as a tropical storm was expected to bring heavy rainfall and severe winds to northern provinces, some of which have already been hit by a cyclone last month.

Tropical storm Noru is forecast to bring rain over several provinces, including Cagayan and Isabela from Saturday night, and make landfall on Sunday, weather forecasters said.

Noru, with sustained winds of up to 110 kmh, comes after tropical storm Ma-On caused three deaths in northern Philippines in August, as it brought heavy rain that flooded communities and caused landslides.

"This tropical cyclone is forecast to intensify into a typhoon in the next 12 hours and may further intensify prior to landfall," the weather forecasting agency said in a bulletin issued at 5pm (5am Singapore time).

Local governments have been advised to undertake pre-emptive evacuations of communities in high-risk areas, the disaster agency said in a statement, as weather forecasters warned of flooding and rain-induced landslides.

The weather bureau said Noru was moving westward towards the east coast of Aurora province or northern portion of Quezon province, where it was likely to make landfall on Sunday afternoon. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Philippines says 25 people dead as typhoon triggered landslides
Storm forces Philippine schools to shut day after reopening

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top