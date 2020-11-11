Philippines braces for new storm Vamco

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - The Philippines is preparing for a new storm that's headed to regions already battered by Super Typhoon Goni earlier this month, carrying out evacuations on Wednesday (Nov 11).

Storm Vamco, locally known as Ulysses, is forecast by the Philippine weather bureau to bring damaging winds and intense to torrential rains to provinces in the main Luzon island, including the capital region, this week. Vulnerable areas are prone to floods, storm surges and landslides during heavy or prolonged rainfall, it said.

Areas including Metro Manila was placed on the second-lowest alert in a five-step warning as the nation's 21st storm this year picks up intensity with winds of as much as 155km per hour, the weather bureau said. As of 4am local time, Vamco was 415km east of Quezon province, packing winds of 100kph and gusts of up to 125kph.

Many schools suspended classes in the capital.

Super Typhoon Goni, the world's strongest storm this year killed at least 25 people in the Philippines, left thousands homeless and damaged about 18 billion pesos (S$502 million) worth of infrastructure and farm output, according to the disaster-response agency.