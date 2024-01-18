Philippines bans poultry imports from Japan due to avian flu outbreak

MANILA – The Philippines’ Agriculture Ministry said on Jan 18 it has temporarily banned poultry imports from Japan due to an outbreak of avian influenza.

Agriculture Minister Francisco Tiu Laurel said in a statement that the import ban was necessary to protect the local poultry population from exposure to the H5N1 avian influenza strain.

The Philippines has imposed similar bans on imports from California and Ohio in the United States, as well as from Belgium and France.

Bird flu is carried by migrating wild birds and can then be transmitted between farms. It has ravaged flocks around the world in recent years, disrupting supply and pushing up food prices. REUTERS