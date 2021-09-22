Philippines backs Australia's nuclear sub pact to counter China

MANILA • The Philippines is backing a new defence partnership between the United States, Britain and Australia, hoping it can maintain the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region, a view that contrasts sharply with some of its Souht-east Asian neighbours.

Known as Aukus, the alliance will see Australia get the technology to deploy nuclear-powered submarines as part of the agreement intended to respond to growing Chinese power.

"The enhancement of a near-abroad ally's ability to project power should restore and keep the balance rather than destabilise it," Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin said in a statement yesterday. Mr Locsin's remarks, dated Sept 19, differ from the stance of Indonesia and Malaysia, which expressed alarm over the nuclear power submarines amid a burgeoning superpower rivalry in South-east Asia.

Mr Locsin said that without an actual presence of nuclear weapons, the Aukus move would not violate a 1995 treaty to keep nuclear arms out of South-east Asia.

The South China Sea continues to be a source of tension, with the United States - a defence treaty partner of the Philippines - and Western allies regularly conducting "freedom of navigation" operations in the waterway that China has reacted angrily to.

Beijing sees those operations as outside interference in waters it claims as its own, in conflict with other coastal states, like the Philippines and Vietnam, which have accused China of harassing fishermen and energy activities.

A brief period of rapprochement is all but over this year, with the Philippines furious about the "threatening" presence of hundreds of Chinese "maritime militia" vessels inside its exclusive economic zone.

Meanwhile, French and German ministers said yesterday that the American and Australian decision to strip France of a submarine supply contract is a stark reminder that the EU must bolster its capacity to act independently.

"It is once again a wake-up call for all of us in the European Union to ask ourselves how we can strengthen our sovereignty, how we can present a united front even on issues relevant to foreign and security policy," Germany's Minister for European Affairs Michael Roth said, on his arrival for ministerial talks in Brussels.

The show of solidarity from Germany and top EU officials was welcomed by France, which said the breakdown of trust with Washington strengthened the case for Europe to set its own strategic course.

France's Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune called the row "a European issue" not simply a French one, and that Paris expected support from EU partners.

France is furious that the US, Australia and Britain had worked behind its back to negotiate their Aukus defence pact and replace Canberra's order of French submarines with American ones.

Separately, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he will not speak with French President Emmanuel Macron at the United Nations this week even though French anger over the cancellation of the US$40 billion (S$54 billion) defence contract could threaten an Australian-EU trade deal.

"There is not an opportunity for that at this time. I'm sure that opportunity will come in time," Mr Morrison told reporters in New York, when asked if he would speak to Mr Macron on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

