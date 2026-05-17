Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Philippine Senator Ronald Dela Rosa reacting as he spoke to the media before the start of a plenary session at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay, Metro Manila on May 12.

MANILA – The Philippine government has asked the Supreme Court to deny a petition by Senator Ronald dela Rosa to stop his arrest after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant on allegations of crimes against humanity.

The government’s executive branch can enforce the ICC arrest warrant, the Office of the Solicitor General said in a comment filed to the court on May 16 and made public on May 17.

The High Court on May 13 asked respondents to comment on Mr Dela Rosa’s urgent petition seeking to stop his arrest without a valid Philippine court-issued warrant.

“The enforcement of an ICC warrant of arrest does not require a corresponding warrant of arrest issued by a Philippine court,” the Office of the Solicitor General said in its filing.

Mr Dela Rosa had been in hiding for six months before he showed up at the Senate on May 11. He left the legislative chamber’s premises, where he had sought sanctuary since arriving, early on May 14, hours after a shootout in the building.

Mr Dela Rosa was chief of police from 2016 to 2018, when ex-president Rodrigo Duterte waged a crackdown on illegal drugs that killed thousands. He went on to win a Senate seat in 2019 and was re-elected in 2025.

He maintains the ICC has no jurisdiction over the Philippines.

He was named “co-perpetrator” in the crimes against humanity case of Duterte, who has been detained in an ICC facility in The Hague since March 2025. In April, the war crimes court’s pre-trial chamber confirmed the charges against Duterte, paving the way for a trial.

Mr Dela Rosa is an ally of Vice-President Sara Duterte, who is set to face a Senate trial after being impeached by the House of Representatives on charges that include threatening the life of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. BLOOMBERG