Straitstimes.com header logo

Philippines arrests 244 foreign workers in online scam crackdown

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Large quantities of computer equipment, mobile phones, laptops, and SIM cards were seized by the authorities.

Large quantities of computer equipment, mobile phones, laptops and SIM cards were seized by the authorities.

PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO

  • Philippine authorities arrested 244 foreign workers in their largest crackdown on illegal online gaming operators, known as POGOs, accused of human trafficking and other crimes.
  • Raids in Mindanao seized computer equipment and detained mostly Chinese nationals, alongside Cambodians, Malaysians, Indonesians and Myanmar citizens.
  • The government is investigating human trafficking allegations and plans to deport those arrested, emphasising strict enforcement of immigration laws to stop illegal activities.

AI generated

MANILA – Philippines authorities have arrested more than 200 foreign workers in the country’s largest crackdown on illegal online gaming operators in 2026, the immigration bureau said.

Manila banned Philippine online gaming operators, known locally as POGOs, in 2024 on the grounds that organised crime groups used them as a cover for human trafficking, money laundering, online fraud, kidnappings and murder.

The military and other law enforcement agencies raided two addresses in the southern region of Mindanao on Oct 2, arresting 110 Chinese nationals, two Cambodians and a Hong Kong resident at one site, an immigration bureau statement released late on Oct 3 said.

Another 131 foreigners were arrested at the second site who were “mostly Chinese” and also included citizens of Malaysia, Indonesia and Myanmar.

The bureau said “large quantities” of computer equipment, mobile phones, laptops and SIM cards were seized.

The government is investigating possible human trafficking-related offences by a number of those arrested, while the rest will be deported.

“We will continue to enforce our immigration laws against foreign nationals who violate the conditions of their stay and ensure that the Philippines is not used as a base for illegal activities,” immigration chief Joel Viado said in the statement.

It described the raids as “the largest POGO bust of 2026”.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment. AFP

More on this topic
Philippines arrests 400 foreigners in scam centre raid
One click away: Philippines grapples with online gambling boom – and doom
See more on

Philippines

Scams

Internet crimes and scams

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.