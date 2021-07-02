Philippine volcano forces mass evacuation

MANILA • The authorities in the Philippines started evacuating thousands of people after the alert status was raised on a restive volcano that spewed a 1km high plume of gas and steam.

The alert for the Taal volcano, about 70km south of Manila, moved to Level 3 from Level 2 on the five-level scale, which the seismology and volcanology agency said meant that a "magmatic intrusion" at the main crater "could further drive succeeding eruptions".

Taal is one of the world's smallest active volcanoes. Despite standing at only 311m, an eruption in 1911 killed more than 1,300 people.

In January last year, Taal shot a column of ash and steam as high as 15km into the sky, which forced more than 100,000 people to abandon their homes, flight cancellations and heavy ash falls in Manila.

While the situation could go either way, the authorities yesterday warned the type of eruption could be more hazardous than last year's.

Water in Taal's crater boiled before and after its eruption, a video posted on the Facebook page of the seismology agency showed.

Magma made contact with the crater's water, which then turned into gas and vapour, known as a phreatomagmatic eruption.

"Phreatomagmatic is more dangerous because there's already an interaction with magma," said Ms Maria Antonia Bornas, chief of the agency's monitoring and eruption prediction division.

The evacuation of Agoncillo started yesterday afternoon, with 3,523 families or 14,495 people to be moved to safe areas. Dump trucks were sent to assist moves to evacuation centres.

REUTERS