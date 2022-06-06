Philippine volcano erupts; alert level raised

MANILA • A volcano in the eastern Philippines spewed a huge, dark cloud yesterday, prompting evacuations from ash-covered towns while the authorities warned of possible further eruptions.

The blast from Bulusan volcano in the rural Sorsogon province lasted about 17 minutes, sending a grey plume shooting up at least 1km, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The authorities raised the alert to one on the five-level system, indicating "low-level unrest".

"There was a phreatic eruption of the Bulusan volcano, meaning the explosion was caused by the boiling water under the crater," institute head Renato Solidum told local radio DZBB.

The institute said ash affected two towns in Sorsogon, about 500km south of the capital Manila, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

In Juban town, two villages experienced "zero visibility" due to the heavy ash, said disaster office staff Dennis Despabiladeras. "The evacuation is ongoing there, but our priority is senior citizens and those with asthma," he said.

The Manila airport authority said no flights have been affected by the eruption but pilots have been warned about the area.

The authorities said entry into a 4km-radius zone around the volcano is prohibited and advised those living near it to be cautious. Residents were also told to be vigilant for mud and stream flows in the event of heavy rainfall.

Bulusan volcano has been active in recent years, with a dozen similar eruptions in 2016 and 2017.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE