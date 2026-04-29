Philippine tax agency orders probe on V-P Sara Duterte’s businesses

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The Bureau of Internal Revenue said it has found probable cause to examine tax records of Vice-President Sara Duterte and her spouse Manases Carpio.

MANILA – The Philippine tax agency has ordered tax audits on nine businesses tied to Vice-President Sara Duterte and her husband.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue said it has found probable cause to examine tax records of Ms Duterte and her spouse Manases Carpio, after taking into account testimonies on the vice-president’s wealth and bank transactions during impeachment proceedings at the House of Representatives.

“Where there is a basis to investigate, the BIR will do so,” tax agency chief Charlito Mendoza said in a statement on April 28.

“If evidence of tax violations exist, it is our duty to pursue appropriate civil, administrative or criminal remedies.”

The tax probe opens up another avenue for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration to scrutinise his ally-turned-rival.

Ms Duterte has been fending off political challenges ever since her alliance with Mr Marcos collapsed due to public tirades and policy differences.

She has declared her intention to run for president in the next election, and is a leading contender to succeed Mr Marcos, whose single six-year term ends in 2028. BLOOMBERG