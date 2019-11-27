Philippine senator warns of China threat to power grid

MANILA • A senator in the Philippines urged lawmakers yesterday to investigate China's access to its power grid, warning of a security threat and possible sabotage due to its stake in the nation's only transmission firm.

Ms Risa Hontiveros filed a resolution warning of Chinese-engineered power and Internet outages as well as interference in elections if safeguards remained absent, citing confirmation from a Philippine power executive last week that a "hostile third party" had the ability to cause blackouts.

Beijing and Washington ally Manila have a long history of mistrust, despite Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's pursuit of warmer ties with China, largely over disputes in the South China Sea. Opinion polls consistently show that Filipinos consider China an untrustworthy neighbour.

Ties were at their worst under the previous administration, when the Philippines infuriated China by seeking international arbitration over the conduct of its coast guard and its transformation of submerged reefs into de facto military installations.

Ms Hontiveros said a country capable of aggression should not have the means to destabilise a neighbour "with the flick of a switch".

"Imagine a foreign country, which is an unrepentant trespasser and aggressor in our seas and territories, controlling our national electricity grid," Ms Hontiveros said in a statement.

China's embassy in Manila did not respond immediately to a request for comment. There are no publicly known instances in the Philippines, or government accusations, of Chinese interference in its utilities.

Concern about China's involvement in the power grid was first raised last Thursday during the Energy Department's 2020 budget hearing in the Senate.

It comes amid warnings by minority lawmakers that China Telecom's joint venture with Mr Dennis Uy, a tycoon close to Mr Duterte, could be a "Trojan horse" for espionage.

The consortium recently won approval to install communications equipment on Philippine army bases.

REUTERS