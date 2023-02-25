Philippine protesters celebrate ‘People Power’ revolt that overthrew Marcos family 37 years ago

MANILA – Philippine protesters held a noisy rally on Saturday for the “People Power” revolution that ousted President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s dictator father and sent the family into exile 37 years ago.

It was the first commemoration of the uprising since Mr Marcos Jr took office in June 2022.

He has praised his father’s 20-year regime, which critics describe as a dark period of human rights abuses and corruption that left the Philippines impoverished.

As leftist rock music blared over a loudspeaker, hundreds of protesters, including survivors of the elder Marcos’ martial law crackdown that led to the killing, torture and imprisonment of thousands of political foes and critics, marched on the “People Power” monument in Manila in memory of the brutal era.

Some chanted “Marcos, Duterte all the same, fascist dictators”, in reference to former president Rodrigo Duterte and his successor Mr Marcos Jr, as about 200 police with shields stood by.

Veteran rights activist Sister Mary John Mananzan urged protesters to “remain vigilant” following the return of the Marcoses to power.

Nearly four decades on from the toppling of Marcos Sr, Mr Julio Montinola, 53, said the challenge was to keep the “message and spirit” of the uprising alive.

“Unfortunately, it did not resonate with the next generation,” said Mr Montinola. “The bottom line is he (Marcos Jr) was elected by the people.”

Thirteen-year-old Kyle Navera said he has heard “bad things happened” to people who opposed Marcos Sr.

“It looks like he (Mr Marcos Jr) is starting (to become like his dad). I hope he does not go down that path,” Navera said, referring to the ongoing deadly drug war started by Mr Marcos Jr’s predecessor, Mr Duterte.

Mr Marcos Jr sent a large wreath of white flowers to the monument, which is near the city’s main thoroughfare where the bloodless uprising happened.

In a statement, Mr Marcos Jr recalled “those times of tribulation and how we came out of them united and stronger as a nation”.

“I once again offer my hand of reconciliation to those with different political persuasions to come together as one in forging a better society,” Mr Marcos Jr said.