Philippine President Duterte's trust rating rises to 91% amid region's worst Covid-19 outbreak

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has maintained majority approval and trust ratings amid South-east Asia's worst coronavirus outbreak, according to pollster Pulse Asia.

Mr Duterte's approval rating rose to 91 per cent from 87 per cent in December, based on a nationwide survey of 1,200 adults conducted from Sept 14 to 20.

His trust rating also increased to 91 per cent from 83 per cent in December. There were no surveys in the first half of the year amid virus lockdowns.

The Philippines has the most coronavirus infections in South-east Asia, with over 322,000 cases as of Sunday.

Its economy is facing its deepest contraction in decades after plunging into recession in the second quarter.

 

