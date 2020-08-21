Philippine mayor wants 2 Chinese deported over 'Manila province of China' label

MANILA (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has called for the deportation of two Chinese nationals for mislabelling their products and violating the city's business laws.

The mayor made the call on Thursday (Aug 20) after city authorities discovered that the two Chinese nationals, along with three Filipinos were the owners of a company which sold cosmetic products that labelled the Philippine capital as a province in China.

"(You can) expect that the five owners of Elegant Fumes Beauty Products will no longer operate their business in Manila," Mr Moreno said in a live video broadcast on Facebook.

"The three suspects are Filipinos, while two others are Chinese nationals. I will write to the Bureau of Immigration to deport and declare these two Chinese nationals as undesirable aliens who violated rules and regulations of doing business in Manila and for misrepresenting Manila as part of China," he added.

Mr Moreno went on to correct the erroneous label: "I am not a governor of China, I am the mayor of Manila, Philippines."

MORE VIOLATIONS

Aside from misrepresentation, the city government also found that the establishment is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which evaluates the safety of the products.

"We just found that through coordination with FDA, they are not licensed," Mr Moreno said.

"What does this mean? Some residents will be in danger because the products were not verified by the FDA. In fact, there were no batch numbers as well as the name and address of the company or person responsible for placing the product in the market. These are some things they did not follow," he added.

Mr Moreno then warned e-commerce companies in the country to check if the unaccredited business is selling their products online as it might pose risks to their customers.

Earlier, Manila's Bureau of Permits closed four stalls that were owned by the cosmetic company inside a mall in Binondo after it received complaints about the questionable product labels.