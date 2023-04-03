Philippine lawmaker accused of organising governor’s murder

MANILA – A Philippine lawmaker has been accused of organising the murder of a provincial governor in March following an investigation into one of the country’s deadliest political attacks in years.

Gunmen wearing military-style uniforms shot and killed Mr Roel Degamo, governor of the central province of Negros Oriental, and eight others in Mr Degamo’s home.

Police have arrested 11 suspects over the audacious attack in the sugarcane-growing heartland of the Philippines. A twelfth suspect was killed in a shoot-out.

Representative Arnolfo Teves, who represents a Negros Oriental district in Congress, was alleged to be the mastermind of the shooting, Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla told reporters on Monday.

Mr Teves, who is overseas, has denied involvement in Mr Degamo’s murder.

The congressman’s brother, Mr Henry Teves, was unseated as governor of Negros Oriental after the election commission declared in September that Mr Degamo was the rightful winner of the 2022 election following a vote count.

The Supreme Court upheld the decision in February.

Mr Arnolfo Teves’ longtime bodyguard Marvin Miranda allegedly recruited the shooters, Mr Remulla said, likening the crime to a movie.

“Marvin was the director, producer of the props and casting director. He recruited the men,” he said.

“Congressman Teves was the producer or executive producer of the whole production.”

‘Improper pressure’

Mr Teves could face charges for murder and illegal possession of firearms once a preliminary investigation wraps up, Mr Remulla said.

He has been suspended from the House of Representatives for 60 days after failing to return home and report for work after his authority to travel abroad expired.

His lawyer, Mr Ferdinand Topacio, accused the justice department and the police of subjecting suspects in the case to “improper pressure and influence” to make them testify against his client.

“These acts evince not just the weakness of the government’s case, but an illegal scheme to manipulate the evidence to unfoundedly incriminate a person,” Mr Topacio said in a message sent to Agence France-Presse.

Mr Degamo campaigned for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr when the son and namesake of the late dictator ran for the Philippines’ top job in 2022.